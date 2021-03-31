Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Throwback Pic With Sister Rhea From LA, Says 'Miss This Face'

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently living with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. She took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture with her sister Rhea Kapoor. In the pic, the duo smiled for the camera with a glass of mocktail in their hands. The photo was clicked when the sisters had jetted to Los Angeles in November 2019. While Rhea rested her head on Sonam's shoulder, the latter smiled away to glory.

Sharing the same, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor wrote, "Miss this face, Rhea Kapoor," in the caption. Soon, her family members flooded the post with lovable comments. As soon as Rhea stumbled upon the same, she dropped a teary-eyed emoji in the comments section. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram post also received sweet comments from parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was all hearts over the duo's pic. Fans too simply dropped hearts on the post.

Sonam misses Rhea's face

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took a trip down memory lane and shared an array of old pics to mark her mother's birthday on March 25. She posted a series of throwback pictures that featured parents Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and sister, Rhea Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wished her mother a very happy birthday and stated that she misses her a lot. “Mother is such a simple word, but to me, there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way,” the Neerja actor wrote. She sent lots of love to her mother and hoped to see and hug her soon.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming outing Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, and Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The crime thriller also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. Directed by Shome Makhija, the upcomer will see her playing the role of Gia Singh. The actor posted a series of BTS photos while preparing for her scenes in Glasgow, United Kingdom, amping up curiosity amongst fans.

(Promo source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram)

