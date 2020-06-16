Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares An Appreciation Post For Husband For His Love & Support

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted an appreciation post for her husband, Anand Ahuja, on her official social media handle. She posted a note for her husband while thanking him for sticking around and helping her deal with difficult situations. The appreciation post has received a lot of love from the audience in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s appreciation post for Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting various pictures and videos on social media. The past two days have been a dark space for people around the world after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently decided to thank husband Anand Ahuja for staying by her side and helping her through these difficult times.

In the picture posted, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen posing in a luxurious boat. She can be seen dressed in an ivory white lehenga while Anand Ahuja dons a black traditional attire. In the caption for the post, the actor wrote that she is putting up this picture to appreciate the efforts that are coming her way, from her better half. She thanked him for being a little extra loving and caring towards her on a particular day.

She also wrote that she needed all of the love and support as she was going through a tough time. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has expressed through the Instagram post the immense love that she has for her husband. Have a look at the adorable picture from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram here.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s message for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted about the huge loss that the country has been facing regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She posted a monochrome picture of the Kai Po Che actor along with a simple message for him. She hoped that he has found his peace after the depressive phase that he had been going through. Have a look at the picture posted by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput.

