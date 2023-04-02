Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Merchant Make Heads Turn With NMACC Afterparty Look

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt was one of the first to take to her Instagram handle to post pictures from the exclusive after party. She wore a fitted silk white dress with a balloon-esque bust.
Also part of the look were these contemporary cut-out gloves. Alia also ditched her signature nude makeup for dark smoky eyes to elevate her look.
Sonam Kapoor's choice of colour for the night was a raven black midi dress with massive statement Victorian sleeves starting at the shoulders.
The sleeves doubled up as shrug for the shoulder as demonstrated by Sonam. A neat bun tied up the statement look together.
Her pearl and emerald choker paired with emerald studs made up her jewelry choices for the after party.
Radhika Merchant attended the after party in a teal blue floral jumpsuit. She paired it with a brocade cape in salmon pink making for a bright sight.