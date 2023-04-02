Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Merchant Make Heads Turn With NMACC Afterparty Look

The NMACC concluded its 2-day long celebration with an exclusive after party which saw the star-studded guest list put their best fashion foot forward.

Aalokitaa Basu
Alia Bhatt NMACC after party
1/9
rheakapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt was one of the first to take to her Instagram handle to post pictures from the exclusive after party. She wore a fitted silk white dress with a balloon-esque bust.

Alia Bhatt NMACC after party
2/9
rheakapoor/Instagram

The actress chose statement ruby red danglers with fuss-free wavy hair.

Alia Bhatt NMACC after party
3/9
rheakapoor/Instagram

Also part of the look were these contemporary cut-out gloves. Alia also ditched her signature nude makeup for dark smoky eyes to elevate her look.

Sonam Kapoor NMACC after party
4/9
sonamkapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's choice of colour for the night was a raven black midi dress with massive statement Victorian sleeves starting at the shoulders.

Sonam Kapoor NMACC after party
5/9
sonamkapoor/Instagram

The sleeves doubled up as shrug for the shoulder as demonstrated by Sonam. A neat bun tied up the statement look together.

Sonam Kapoor NMACC after party
6/9
sonamkapoor/Instagram

Sonam added some drama to her look with matching smokey makeup and nude lips.

Sonam Kapoor NMACC after party
7/9
sonamkapoor/Instagram

Her pearl and emerald choker paired with emerald studs made up her jewelry choices for the after party. 

Radhika Merchant NAMCC after party
8/9
priyankarkapadia/Instagram

Radhika Merchant attended the after party in a teal blue floral jumpsuit. She paired it with a brocade cape in salmon pink making for a bright sight.

Radhika Merchant NAMCC after party
9/9
priyankarkapadia/Instagram

Radhika kept the jewelry simple with a single neckpiece. Her high ponytail added height to her look. Radhika's bronze makeup was the final touch.

