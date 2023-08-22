Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Celebrate Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Puja, Family Lunch

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja flew down to New Delhi from London to celebrate their son Vayu's first birthday with family.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Sonam Kapoor
1/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from her son Vayu's first birthday celebration on August 21. Sharing a series of snaps, the actress gave a sneak-peak into the intimate celebrations. 

Sonam Kapoor
2/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam shared a candid photo with her son Vayu. The actress could be seen dressed in an ochre-coloured suit while the little one donned a teal-coloured kurta-pajama set. 

Sonam Kapoor
3/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

In attendance at the birthday celebration were the Sonam and Anand's families. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor flew to Delhi to partake in the celebrations.

Sonam Kapoor
4/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and her husband Anand posed with their parents and other guests at the party. Sharing the pictures, the Neerja actress said that only close friends and family members were invited. 

Sonam Kapoor
5/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

She also shared a glimpse of the special decoration done for Vayu's first birthday. The celebrations were organised in New Delhi where Anand Ahuja's family resides. 

Sonam Kapoor
6/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

As her son turned 1, Sonam organised a puja and a family lunch. In the caption of the picture she wrote, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family."

Sonam Kapoor
7/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Previously, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja had shared a glimpse of the actress' birthday celebration on June 9. She posed with her son while they played with balloons.

Sonam Kapoor
8/8
Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. The actress announced her pregnancy in March 2022 and welcomed a baby boy in August of the same year. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Streaming on OTT: Guns and Gulaabs to AP Dhillon, titles to binge-watch this weekend

Streaming on OTT: Guns and Gulaabs to AP Dhillon, titles to binge-watch this weekend
Aakhri Sach: Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee pose in style ahead of show release

Aakhri Sach: Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee pose in style ahead of show release
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com