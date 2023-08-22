Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Celebrate Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Puja, Family Lunch

Quick links:
Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from her son Vayu's first birthday celebration on August 21. Sharing a series of snaps, the actress gave a sneak-peak into the intimate celebrations.
Sonam shared a candid photo with her son Vayu. The actress could be seen dressed in an ochre-coloured suit while the little one donned a teal-coloured kurta-pajama set.
In attendance at the birthday celebration were the Sonam and Anand's families. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor flew to Delhi to partake in the celebrations.
Sonam and her husband Anand posed with their parents and other guests at the party. Sharing the pictures, the Neerja actress said that only close friends and family members were invited.
She also shared a glimpse of the special decoration done for Vayu's first birthday. The celebrations were organised in New Delhi where Anand Ahuja's family resides.
As her son turned 1, Sonam organised a puja and a family lunch. In the caption of the picture she wrote, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family."
Previously, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja had shared a glimpse of the actress' birthday celebration on June 9. She posed with her son while they played with balloons.