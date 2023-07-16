Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Make An Appearance At The Wimbledon Finals

The Wimbledon finals and day 14 of the tennis championship took place at the All-England Club in London on Sunday. While Priyanka Chopra and Neena Gupta were previously seen at the sporting event, Sonam Kapoor made an appearance with her husband Anand Ahuja on July 16. The couple shared a selfie from the stands.

2 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra and Neena Gupta attended the Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

They were joined by their husbands Nick Jonas and Vivek Mehra, respectively.

Sonam Kapoor sat courtside at the Wimbledon finals

Prior to her attendance at Wimbledon, Sonam shared her look for the evening on her social media handle. The actress donned a checkered trench by Burberry for the event. In the caption, she wrote, “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.”

(Sonam Kapoor in Burberry trench coat for Wimbledon finals | Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Later, Sonam shared a selfie with Anand, which was followed by a small boomerang clip featuring the tennis players on the field. Apart from her, several Hollywood celebrities were also seen at the tennis match including Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield, and Ariana Grande among others. Nick once again attended the Tennis tournament on Sunday. While he attended the previous match with his wife Priyanka, this time he was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra.

(Sonam Kapoor shared a selfie with husband Anand Ahuja | Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's recent release

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. This was her first acting project after she gave birth to her son Vayu in August last year. The actress played the lead role of a blind police officer in the movie, who is on the hunt for a serial killer.