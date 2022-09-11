Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Pick First Letter For Newborn's Name, Seek Suggestions

B-town couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently reaping the joys of parenthood. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 20, and announced the same on their respective social media space. The Neerja star has been sharing glimpses of the little one since his arrival, as evident from her Instagram handle. While the new parents are yet to name their newborn, Sonam has devised a special way to do so.

Sonam Kapoor finds a unique way to name her son

As per a source by Bollywood Life, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have decided on a letter for their baby boy. Now, in order to name their newborn, the duo has asked their family and friends to give suggestions of names starting with the letter that they have chosen. The source further mentioned that the couple is not looking for an 'extremely unique' name for their son and are fine with a common name with a good meaning.

Sonam and Anand have also been giving glimpses of their little munchkin's belongings on their social media space. Earlier, Anand took to his Instagram handle and dropped some pics of tiny, customised shoes that he bought for his baby. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Most recent pickups". Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of a baby boy on August 20 this year. The couple took to social media and penned a note to share the good news.

The couple wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)."

Image: Instagram/@anandahuja