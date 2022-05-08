Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Share Mushy Anniversary Posts; '6 Years Down, Eternity To Go'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been juggling her personal and professional life between London and Mumbai after tying the knot with Anand Ahuja back in 2018. The Aisha star often takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her time in London, thereby chronicling special moments of her life. Speaking of which, on Sunday, May 8, Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 6th wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja.

The Neerja actor's mushy social media banter with hubby Anand Ahuja often steals the limelight. Going by the same, the celebrity couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share love-filled photos as they wished each other on the special day.

'6 years down, eternity to go': Sonam Kapoor

To mark the special day, Sonam Kapoor posted a slew of romantic pictures featuring Ahuja. From vacations to family outings, the new post covers it all. Meanwhile, her mushy caption is what grabbed the most attention. Sonam Kapoor wrote,

Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe every day that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal

Unlike Sonam, Anand Ahuja's anniversary note was much shorter, but he did not forget to use their signature hashtag 'every day phenomenal to complete his romantic post. "My #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor … happy anniversary. Forever," said Ahuja. Take a look at it below:

Previously, Sonam Kapoor added a poetic caption to announce she's all set to embrace motherhood. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," wrote Sonam.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

Image: Instagram/@anandahuja