Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Share Smiles With UK PM Rishi Sunak In Throwback Pic: See

Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Soon after Liz Truss' resignation as UK's PM, Sunak received support from over 100 MPs to become the next PM. He was further elected unopposed as the leader of the Conservative Party after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race. As many Bollywood celebrities are extending their warm wishes to Sunak, a picture of him smiling with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and more has surfaced on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, musician Ayaan Ali Bangash shared a throwback picture featuring Rishi Sunak to wish the latter on becoming the president of the United Kingdom. However, it was not only Sunak who caught netizens' eyes as Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, her businessman husband Anand Ahuja, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor and sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan were also in the picture. While Sonam Kapoor wore a green outfit, Ahuja was dressed in a black tuxedo.

The photo also saw Indian businessman Narayana Murthy, Infosys Foundation's chairperson Sudha Murthy and their fashion-designer daughter and Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, sharing smiles with Sunak. Sharing the photo, Bangash wrote, "Many many congratulations 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @rishisunakmp." Take a look at the photo.

Bollywood actors send Sunak their best wishes

Several Bollywood stars have congratulated Sunak on becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note in which he called Sunak's appointment as the new PM a "new victory" for the UK. He wrote, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country."

Anupam Kher also reacted to Sunak becoming the PM of the UK and mentioned how every Indian should celebrate this. He wrote, "The question is not whether @RishiSunak is a Hindu, a Muslim, a Sikh or a Christian. It should be a matter of pride that in the 75th year of our country's independence, an originally Indian has become #PrimeMinister of the country, which ruled us for almost 200 years. Every Indian should celebrate this achievement! Jai Hind!"

Image: Instagram/@ayaanalibangash