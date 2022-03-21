Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Welcome First Child: Rhea, Kareena & Others Shower Blessings

After being in a steady relationship for more than two years, actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot to her businessman boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Since then the couple is seen embracing marital bliss. The duo often shares mushy pictures with each other on their social media handles, shelling out major couple goals for their fans.

Recently, delightful news arrived for fans on Monday morning after the Neerja actor took to her social media handle and announced that she and her husband, Anand Ahuja were expecting their first child. The star couple made the announcement through their maternity shoot pictures. As soon as the post surfaced online, several celebrities, including Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and many others began pouring in congratulatory messages.

Rhea Kapoor expresses happiness over sister Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy

Rhea Kapoor seemed super elated after hearing the news of Sonam's pregnancy. She took to her Instagram handle and reshared Sonam Kapoor's post while expressing her happiness on the news. The film producer wrote, "That’s Rhea Masi to you🤍 #everydayphenomenalLove you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja".

Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & other Bollywood celebs congratulate Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

As soon as the news of Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy broke online, it took the internet by storm. Not just netizens, but several celebrities began showering love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play ♥️", Soha Ali Khan commented, "What wonderful news many many congratulations to you guys ♥️♥️♥️♥️" while Janhvi Kapoor was surprised to the core as she wrote, "OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!". On the other hand, Raveena Tandon too couldn't resist reacting she wrote, "Loadsa love and blessings." Other celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

Here, take a look at the reactions-

Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy with Anand Ahuja

On March 21, Sonam took to her instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she is seen flaunting her baby bump with husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it as "Four hands.To raise you the very best we can.Two hearts.

That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.One family.Who will shower you with love and support.We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

Here, take a look-

Image:Instagram@rheakapoor,sonamkapoor,kareenakapoorkhan