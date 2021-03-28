Sonam Kapoor And Anamika Khanna Collaborate To Pay An 'ode To The Culture Of Modern India'

Sonam Kapoor on the auspicious occasion of Holi, took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of her collaboration with designer Anamika Khanna. Sonam flaunted Khanna's hand-crafted collection which "is an amalgamation of different influences, elements, and traditions that pay ode to the culture of modern India and its heritage."

"A lot of people ask me, what does it take to be fashionable in a world that is dictated by trends... I always say, to be fashionable, you’ve got to be comfortable first. Only when your clothes become your second skin and your confidence becomes your #ootd, is when you’re truly fashionable. Being a trained dancer, Anamika knows the importance of being at ease in what you wear, and has created something that is not just comfortable, but also, oh-so-glamorous!," Sonam wrote alongside breathtaking pictures from her photo-shoot. READ | Sonam Kapoor backs Chrissy Teigen's decision to leave Twitter, asks 'should we all quit?'

Anamika’s collection not just celebrates the coming together of fashion & functionality, but is a stunning culmination of the Indian aesthetic & fuss-free dressing. In one of the pictures, Sonam shows how Anamika's embroidered jacket can be paired with a simple pair of denim. Sonam wrote, "The juxtaposition of something as ornate and intricate as this exquisite Anamika jacket with something as laid back as blue jeans, creates a look that in an instant is a classic. It’s simple, and simply stunning — all at once."

In another series, she showcased Anamika's floor-length embroidered jacket — Kutch-inspired handcrafted piece — embellished with metalwork and coins — that Sonam calls her 'whimsical boho dream'.

Sonam on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam completed the shooting of the movie Blind in Glasgow in February. She reportedly plays the role of a blind woman in the movie which is a remake of a Korean film of the same name. The movie is produced by Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.

The movie is set to be the first for the actor after over two years since her last release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.