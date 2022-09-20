Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Announce Their Baby Boy's Name; 'He's The Deity Of...'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn, a boy, on August 20, 2022. For nearly a month, the couple has reportedly waited to find the perfect name for their child and chose his first month birthday, September 20, 2022, to unveil it. On the occasion, the new parents recently shared the first picture of their baby boy and revealed they had named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a family portrait with their followers featuring their son. In the photo, the trio wore saffron-hued ethnic ensembles and explained why they picked 'Vayu' as their son's name.

Sharing the complete family portrait, the couple wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

They further explained the meaning of Vayu and wrote, "In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind." "Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful," they added. At last, the coupled thanked their fans and friends for showering their son and family with wishes and blessings.

Sonam Kapoor drops first picture of her son

After dating for a couple of years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai in 2018. Since then, they have been residing in London and often visit their families in India. Earlier this year, in March, the couple announced their first pregnancy.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor