As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary together by posting adorable notes for each other on social media, they recently gave a glimpse of their anniversary celebration with family and depicted how they enjoyed themselves together while cutting a cake. The duo got married in 2018 after dating each other for two years.

As the Aisha actor is preparing to welcome her first child, she has been actively sharing pictures from her maternity days. The actor surprised fans after she tried to quench her cravings for something sweet by giving a glimpse of her dessert tutorials.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's anniversary celebrations with family

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two of the pictures from her wedding anniversary celebration with family on her Instagram stories. Resharing Chef Surender's photo on Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor depicted how Anand Ahuja and their entire family were present with her to celebrate their 6 years of togetherness. In the first photo, she can be seen blowing the candles on the cake while Anand Ahuja and their other family members express their delight by clapping. The next one depicted a beautiful family picture of them as they all gathered together to dine on the joyous occasion of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 4th wedding anniversary. Take a look at the photos-

To mark the special day, Sonam Kapoor posted a slew of romantic pictures featuring Ahuja. From vacations to family outings, the new post covered it all. Meanwhile, her mushy caption is what grabbed the most attention. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe every day that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal" (sic)

On the other hand, even Anand Ahuja took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of blissful pictures from their wedding ceremony and other adorable moments spent together. He even penned a cute anniversary note for Sonam while referring to her as his Every day phenomenal. The caption read, " ..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal" (sic)

