New parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child together. The couple is yet to reveal their newborn's name, but recently a major hint about it surfaced on social media. The 37-year-old had specially got clothing and a blanket with her baby boy's name embroidered on it.

The customised blankets and clothes had the name 'Baby K Ahuja' written over them and many are wondering if the little one's name starts with the initial K. Its also unclear if 'K' has anything to do with Sonam's surname Kapoor, as she too had changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja after marriage. The clip shared by a kid's label showed a glimpse of it, while the caption read, "We wish Sonam Kapoor the very best for this new chapter in her life and are glad to be a small part of it." Watch the video here:

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja announce the arrival of their first child

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on August 20. The couple took to social media and penned down a note to announce the good news. The couple wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)."

