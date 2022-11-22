Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Embrace Son Vayu In New Video; Alia Bhatt Says 'beautiful'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents in August this year as they welcomed their baby boy Vayu Ahuja. The duo has since treated fans with sneak peeks of the little one, however, kept his face hidden. In a new social media post, Sonam and Anand dropped a video montage where the couple could be seen kissing Vayu's cheeks, partially revealing the baby's face. The post received shoutouts from new mommy Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and more.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja drop a video featuring their son Vayu

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped the montage showcasing her and Anand driving through a scenic location, following which Anil Kapoor is also seen walking the baby in a stroller. Lastly, Sonam was seen caressing her baby boy. Sonam partially revealed her son's face in the main image used for the reel. In the caption, she wrote, "Sweet nothings." Take a look.

Reacting to the video, Alia Bhatt, who also recently welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, wrote, "so beautiful." Others like Malaika, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty also dropped heart emoticons. Anand also dropped a comment on his wife's post, mentioning, "around the world with my whole world #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn, a boy, on August 20. The actor was in Mumbai with her family for over a month and celebrated festivals like Karwa Chauth and Diwali.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. She was last seen making a cameo appearance in Netflix film AK vs AK.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAMKAPOOR)