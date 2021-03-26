Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Fun Social Media Banter Over Scene From 'Andaz Apna Apna'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, has been going above and beyond to shell out major husband-wife goals on social media. Sonam recently got into a fun banter with her husband over a video from Andaz Apna Apna. On seeing this post, Anand goes on to leave a funny reply to his wife’s post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a scene from the movie Andaz Apna Apna, where the character Prem is seen wearing a white turtle neck t-shirt along with a yellow jacket. He completed his look with a blue cap. The character Amar, on the other hand, opted for a black t-shirt and red jacket. Along with the video, Sonam wrote, “@anandahuja whose hat game does this remind you of? Along with a laughing emoji”. Take a look.

On seeing the post, Anand tried to act all innocent and acted like he did not understand what Sonam was trying to say. He reposted the video on his feed and wrote, “what are you trying to say @sonamkapoor!? Along with a peace sign emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, the Zoya Factor actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at Anand's self-haircut session to show off his buzz-cut hairdo and gushed, "so cute." Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Anand's home haircut session. The Neerja actor took to Instagram to share a couple of videos showing off Anand's "cute" hairdo and also engaged in fun banter with him on the streets of London about it. Sonam shared the first video, which showed her husband admiring his new haircut as he stood in front of his bathroom mirror.

Sonam then asked him if "it's a lockdown", before giving his hairdo a thumbs up. Later, in the next two videos shared by Sonam, she and Anand shared some adorable moments together as the 35-year-old asked her husband to show off his new hairstyle to millions of her fans. She then drew the hood of his jacket down to run her fingers through his hair and laughingly said, "I love this". Watch the video below.

Promo Image source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.