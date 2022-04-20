Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently embracing her pregnancy period and surely wowing her fans with her stunning photoshoots. Ever since her pregnancy announcement, the actor has been leaving her fans in awe of her style with her beautiful photoshoots. However, the Neerja star seemingly wants her designer friend Masaba Gupta to make some maternity clothes for her as the two recently got indulged in a fun banter on Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor, taking to her Instagram stories, shared some pictures and videos of Masaba Gupta and lauded her. Sharing a magazine cover featuring Masaba Gupta, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "@masabagupta is the greatest designer and celeb ever.. I love her. She's the best!" She then shared a workout video of the designer and penned, "Look at her body!" "Whatta a workout @masabagupta," the Ranjhana star added.

Sonam Kapoor did not take much time to come to the point and mentioned why she was praising her friend on social media. Sharing another picture of the designer, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "She's also not made my baby bump clothes yet!" She further added, "I can't wait for them anymore.. So I'm sucking up to her publicly." In conclusion, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "@masabagupta where are my clothes!"

Masaba Gupta soon reacted to Sonam Kapoor's stories and penned a funny reply. The designer reshared the story and wrote, "JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL FROM OUR LADY SONAM," and added a series of laughing emojis. The fun social media banter proved the close bond between the two.

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took the internet by storm last month as she announced her first baby with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actor dropped some adorable pictures of her in a black full-sleeved bodysuit in which she flaunted her baby bump. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you." The couple received heartwarming messages from the entire Bollywood industry. Anil Kapoor also penned how he is excited to become a grandfather.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor