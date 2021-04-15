Sonam Kapoor Associates With Film Heritage Foundation; Shares List Of Restored Movies

Sonam Kapoor recently announced her support for Film Heritage Foundation a while ago through social media. She also dropped recently dropped in a few glimpses of the work the foundation had been doing so far and even praised their efforts in preserving the heritage for future generations.

Sonam shares glimpse of Film Heritage Foundation’s work

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos through which she first stated that the foundation had been doing so well in preserving and restoring the cinematic heritage and added how well they had meticulously collated the legacy of Indian cinema. She then urged all the fans to check out how the foundation had been restoring films by adding old movies’ before-and-after video clips. She further added the list of some of the films that had been restored by the foundation including Iruvar, Dil Chahta Hai, Manthan, Major Saab, etc. It was further stated how the foundation was currently overseeing a first-of-its-kind project to digitise 26 films by acclaimed director Mani Ratnam to 8K. The list included movies namely Roja, Bombay, Yuva, Thalapathy and Thiruda Thiruda.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor stated that being a second-generation actor in a family that celebrates cinema, she’d grown up watching her peers and relatives give their all to each film they’d been in. She then added how she would want the future generation to not just be able to see their passion, but also witness what it is like to pour their heart out in films. Sonam then mentioned that her decision to associate with Film Heritage Foundation was a testament to how strongly she felt about preserving the heritage for the future to see, appreciate and love.

Many of the fans took to Sonam Kapoor’s latest Instagram post and dropped in heart symbols for her to depict how much they liked her efforts in supporting the restoration of film heritage. Many others also wished her to stay safe in these pandemic times while some of the others wished her and the foundation all the best for the work they were doing. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Image Source- Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.