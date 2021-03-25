Sonam Kapoor Backs Chrissy Teigen's Decision To Leave Twitter, Asks 'should We All Quit?'

Done with all the negative comments and posts on social media, Hollywood model- TV personality Chrissy Teigen recently announced her exit from Twitter. The cookbook author who bid goodbye to the micro-blogging site, while citing her own reasons, received support from actress Sonam Kapoor. The Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Chrissy's last words before leaving the platform while explaining her say on the accountability of all social media platforms.

Sonam Kapoor on Chrissy Teigen's Twitter exit

The actress who confessed to using the platform as a source of information questioned its responsibility towards the users. The actress penned a note and suggested certain norms that should be implemented before opening a social media account. Sonam Kapoor wrote that 'opening a social media account should be like opening any other accounts in the real world. You should need an ID proof."

Taking to her now-deleted Twitter handle, Chrissy Teigen penned a note while explaining her exit from the micro-blogging site. “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends". She added, "But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something,". Continuing, she said, " My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not". "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well tweeters." READ | Shanaya Kapoor debuts in Bollywood; Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora welcome the newcomer!

The news of her exit came as a shocking blow to her fans and followers on social media who were really upset with her move. Sonam Kapoor is one such celebrity who has fallen prey to hateful comments on social media. The actress received online criticism last year after Sushant;'s untimely death that opened doors for debates on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood. Sonam had shared screenshots and called out all the hateful comments that she received on Instagram after which she had to disable her comment section as she did not want her parents to go through the negativity.

