Sonam Kapoor Breaks Down At Airport After Reuniting With Father Anil Kapoor; Watch Video

Actress Sonam Kapoor finally flew down from London to Mumbai to meet his family after almost a year due to the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. The Veere Di Wedding actress had an emotional reunion with her father, actor Anil Kapoor, at the airport who came specially to receive her. The actress got emotional and could not hold back her tears after seeing her father at the airport and hugged him soon she saw him. and could not hold back her tears.

Sonam Kapoor returns to Mumbai after almost a year

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sonam Kapoor was seen waving to the photographers as she walked out of the airport terminal. She then saw Anil Kapoor and greeted him with, “Hi, dad.” She then broke down as they walked to their car. Sonam had shared a story on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, where she revealed that her husband, Anand Ahuja, was dropping her at the airport and that she is Mumbai bound. She had also posted a picture of herself sitting in the flight, where she wrote, “homecoming.” Sonam was seen following all COVID-19 protocols in the photo.

Just a few hours after Sonam took off from London, her husband shared posted a picture of Sonam on his Instagram story and wrote, “Miss you already!”.Replying to the adorable message, Sonam wrote, “I miss you so much…” Sonam has been living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for a while now. She spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi and Mumbai and returned to London in July last year. Meanwhile, on the work front, earlier this year, the actress she shot for her upcoming thriller, Blind, in Scotland. The film is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller, and Sonam plays a visually challenged cop in search of a serial killer.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/SONAMKAPOOR/Instagram

