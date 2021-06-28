Sonam Kapoor Calls Arjun Kapoor The 'most Caring Man' As She Wishes Him On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older on Sunday, June 27. The actor celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday and on the special occasion, his friends from the industry flooded social media platforms with warm birthday greetings for the actor. Actor and sibling Sonam Kapoor, took to her Instagram space to extend one of the warmest wishes to Arjun Kapoor. Take a look at it below.

Sonam Kapoor’s special birthday post for Arjun Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor travelled down memory lane and posted a slew of stunning photographs of her wedding alongside brother Arjun Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja. In one photo candid photo, the sibling duo can be seen holding each other’s hand while in another, they are about to embrace each other in a hug.

The post also consists of special moments of Arjun bonding with Anand Ahuja. While sharing the sweet post, Sonam Kapoor said, “My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I’m so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here’s to more happy memories and happier times with you”. Check out the birthday post shared by Sonam Kapoor below:

Upon seeing the post, fans of Arjun flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes for him. A user also called them the ‘best brother-sister duo’. Red heart and fire emoticons were showered on the post in abundance. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans have reacted to the post online:

Actor Sonam Kapoor wasn’t the only one who wished Arjun on his special day. Girlfriend Malaika Arora shared yet another mushy photo alongside Arjun and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine….@arjunkapoor”. Take a look at the photograph here:

Sister Anshula Kapoor took to her social media space to share a rare never-seen-before picture of Arjun from their childhood days. In the picture, little Arjun can be seen watching over her baby sister as the camera captures the two together. While uploading the post, she enunciated, “The best man I know. Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you”. Here’s taking a quick glance at it:

(Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

