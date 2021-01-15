Sonam Kapoor calls Covishield maker SII's Adar Poonawalla 'guy about to save the world'

All eyes are on Covaxin and Covishield, two vaccines that have been approved by the Government for the national vaccination against COVID-19. A day before the vaccination was to start, Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla, had another reason to cheer, as he celebrated his birthday. The entrepreneur is known for his equation with celebrities of the film industry, and one of the wishes came from Sonam K Ahuja.

Adar Poonawalla gets fun-filled birthday wish from Sonam Kapoor

Sonam K Ahuja called Adar Poonawalla as the ‘guy who is about to save the world’ as his company’s Covishield has taken up the responsibility to protect people from COVID-19.

The actor also dropped a photo from her wedding with Anand Ahuja in 2016. She shared that Poonawalla had not missed even a moment from the celebration, and enjoyed with them from the beginning to the end.

Adar Poonawalla’s wife Natasha Poonwalla is also a common face among the Bollywood circle.

Previously, numerous stars of the film industry had also sent their congratulatory messages when the Covishield vaccine was approved. This included wishes from Huma Qurershi, Pritish Nandy, among others.

When the vaccine had been approved by the DGCI, Adar Poonwalla had tweeted, “Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks” while conveying his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

Covishield is being manufactured in tie-up with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca, one of the first to be approved by various countries. The vaccine was transported from SII in Pune on Monday and has already reached the different states before the vaccination process starts on Saturday.

Opening up on the details of his Covishield, Adar Poonawala informed, "We've given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to GoI on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that, we'll be selling it at Rs 1000 in private markets. To Govt of India, we'll still maintain a very reasonable price but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is our cost price. So we decided not to make any profit, we wanted to support the nation & Govt of India for the first 100 million doses."

