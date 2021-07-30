Sonam Kapoor Calls Husband Anand 'light Of My Life' In Sweet B'day Note, Latter Reacts

Actor Sonam Kapoor who is in Mumbai these days to spend some quality time with family in India took to Instagram and penned sweet birthday wishes for husband Anand Ahuja. Apart from penning down a love-struck note, Sonam also shared a beautiful picture of the two where she can be seen wrapping her arms around her. In the note, she confessed that Anand makes ‘every day phenomenal’ for her.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wishes for husband Anand Ahuja

She wore a floral Bardot dress, while he opted for a relaxed formal look, with a white turtleneck shirt. She also posted a heartfelt note, in which she called him the ‘light of (her) life’. “Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you, my baby. Have the best day, year, and life... You make #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja,” Sonam wrote in an Instagram post. Anand replied, “My beautiful.. love you! @sonamkapoor.” Sonam’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Apart from Sonam, her father Anil Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures of the couple while wishing his son-in-law on the joyous occasion. “We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand @anandahuja,” Anil tweeted. After a year and a half of courtship, Anand realised that Sonam was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand @anandahuja ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QxxZWGDF6u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2021

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, with their friends and family members in attendance. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.

