Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Aisha' With Unseen BTS Photos: See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja began her career in the Bollywood industry with the film Saawariya in 2007. The actor's early career films include Delhi-6, I Hate Love Stories, Aisha, and Mausam. While it has almost been a decade since these films release, the actor, on August 6, celebrated 11 years of her woman-centric film, Aisha. The film revolves around a fashionista who tries to become a matchmaker for some of her friends.

Sonam Kapoor's Aisha turns 11

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 11 years of her film Aisha. The actor shared a few stills from the film featuring all her co-stars. She also shared a photo from the song Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol as the cover and some behind the scenes photos. The film was also widely popular for its soundtracks by Amit Trivedi. Amit Trivedi gave the music of the film, among which the song Aisha was one of the best soundtracks of 2010. In the caption, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actor wrote the lyrics of the movie's title song. The film also had Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Lisa Haydon, and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles. Apart from these, the film cast Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Anand Tiwari, Vidushi Mehra and M. K. Raina in supporting roles.

On the occasion of 11 years of Aisha, Sonam Kapoor also conducted a chat session on the social media platform, Clubhouse. She invited her sister Rhea Kapoor, Aishwarya Subramanyam and Santu Mishra for the talk session. The Veere Di Wedding actor added a video clip from Aisha in the background. In the caption, she wrote, "#AishaTurns11! I’m so excited to talk to you guys about the movie that remains closest to my heart. Come join me and Rhea on Clubhouse tomorrow as we discuss all things Aisha with Aishwarya and Santu! #11YearsOfAisha".

Details about Aisha

Aisha revolves around a fashionista named Aisha, who thinks about all her friends and help them with their life partners. In her quest to matchmaking her friends, she understands how she pressurised some mismatched couples to stay together. The film was helmed by Rajshree Ojha, while its screenplay was adapted from the 1995 film Clueless.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

