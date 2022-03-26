Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years Of Friendship With Her 'favourite Actress' Rani Mukerji

Seeing Bollywood friendships that last long for decades is very rare, but Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji have defied all odds. The two Bollywood divas have been friends for the past two decades and recently cherished their bond as the Bunty Aur Babli star attended Sunita Kapoor's birthday party in Mumbai. Both Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji shared smiles as they clicked some selfies.

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor recently shared some pictures with her longtime actor friend Rani Mukerji. In the photos, the two actors could be seen smiling at the camera as they hugged each other. Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful white cotton dress with puffed long sleeves. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised her look with pearl earrings and bracelets. On the other hand, Rani Mukherji stunned in a purple halterneck top, which she paired printed bottoms. The actor also posed in huge goggles, while she accessorised her look with some diamond bracelets and rings.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor mentioned she and Rani have been friends for the past two decades. She also called the latter her "favourite actress." She wrote, "A friendship that’s lasted 20 years. Love you, Rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress." Anil Kapoor reacted to the post and sent red hearts to the duo.

Rani Mukerji visited the Kapoors on the occasion of Sunita Kapoor's birthday bash which took place at her and Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The actor also posed with Anil Kapoor before leaving in her car. A video of Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor posing for pictures is being surfaced on the internet.

Sonam Kapoor wishes mom Sunita on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor shared some unseen childhood pictures to wish her mother, Sunita Kapoor, on her birthday. The series of pictures reflected their beautiful mother-daughter bond. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child." Sunita Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor