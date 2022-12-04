Sonam Kapoor Celebrates '7 Years Of Togetherness' With Anand Ahuja; Shares Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor often gives shoutouts to her husband Anand Ahuja on social media, and in a recent post, celebrated '7 years of togetherness' with him. Sonam, who welcomed her first child – a baby boy with Anand earlier this year, shared their throwback photo alongside a heartfelt note mentioning that she's missing her partner. The Neerja actor and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a lavish affair after years of dating.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates '7 years of togetherness' with husband Anand Ahuja

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, December 4, Sonam dropped an old picture of the couple and wrote, "Nothing compares to you.. my (number one emoticon) miss you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal 7 years of togetherness and love #allbhaaneallday." Take a look.

Sonam often drops appreciation posts for Anand, and a few days back, the actor shared glimpses from the couple's Austria vacation while lauding her 'angel husband'. "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get," Sonam mentioned.

She continued, "Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK. She is now gearing up for her forthcoming project, the crime thriller film Blind, which will witness an OTT release. Sonam will be seen as a visually-challenged woman in the film.

