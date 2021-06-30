Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 'strong Woman' As She Stuns In An All-black Look

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram on June 28 to share a series of pictures donning an all-black look. The actor was seen sporting a button-down cropped shirt paired with black bottoms. Her co-ord set has a little detailing of grey colour. She added a pop of colour by accessorising her look with a big chunky off-white waist belt. Sonam Kapoor completed her look with a brown LV handbag.

For makeup, Sonam Kapoor opted for a black smokey eye look and nude lips. She balanced her makeup with a sleek middle-parted hairdo. Sonam Kapoor's Instagram caption has a Marilyn Monroe quote to it. She wrote, “Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes’, we have standards.” The actor also mentioned the details of her look in the caption.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Sonam Kapoor's photos. Tan France praised Sonam Kapoor's outfit as he wrote, "This outfit" with a fire emoticon. Kunal Rawal, Nargis Fakhir, and Samyukta Nair also appreciated the actor for her look. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Sonam Kapoor's 'date night' pictures

On June 15, 2021, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a few pictures from her recent ‘date night.’ The actor donned a long cream coloured dress paired with golden-coloured strappy heels, a small purse, and some chunky earrings. The actor posted some candid pictures as she burst into laughter. In the caption, she quoted Rupi Kaur, “You do not just wake up and become the butterfly… Growth is a process. - Rupi Kaur,” before writing that she was, “all smiles on a date night,” with a heart and dancing emoji. The Delhi 6 actor tagged Carlos Place, Mayfair in London as the location in the post.

Sonam Kapoor also served her fans with a beautiful look at her 36th birthday bash. Sonam Kapoor's birthday look gave major summer vibes as the actor opted for a floral co-ordinate set. The actor donned a long-sleeved white floral crop top and matching skirt. Sonam also took to her Instagram and shared her photos in the floral attire. She quoted Meryl Streep's iconic character Miranda Priestly, which read "Florals? For Spring. Groundbreaking". Fans also swooned over her glamourous birthday look.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

