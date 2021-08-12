'Sonam Kapoor Charged Only Rs.11 For Bhaag Milkha Bhaag': Rakesh Mehra In Autobiography

Celebrities earn in lakhs or crores for their ventures, but their fees or lack of it often is dependant on their personal equations or passion for a project. Stars sometimes do their close ones' projects for free, sometimes they are so passionate for a project that the fee doesn't matter or to try to help cut down overflowing budgets with minimum fees. Sonam K Ahuja charging just Rs.11 for her cameo in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one such instance.

Sonam Kapoor did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for Rs.11

The revelation was made by the director of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in his recent autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror. Sonam had played the role late legendary athlete Milkha Singh's lover in the film.

Mehra shared that Sonam 'benevolently' agreed to play the 'guest' appearance for a 'princely sum' of Rs 11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro. The Rang De Basanti filmmaker added that the actor understood that the movie was not about Milkha Singh's love story but of the battles of his childhood due to Partition and love for running. Sonam and Mehra had previously worked together on Delhi-6 and the latter recalled their 'amazing journey'. He also remembered Sonam stating that she was required for only seven days of shooting. She also wished to contribute to a story she termed as 'beautiful', highlighting the Partition and the spirit of Milkha Singh and Mehra called it a 'nice' gesture.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag had released in 2013 and was a critical as well as a commercial success. The movie not just entered the Rs 100-crore club, but also won the National Award for Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Recently, Milkha Singh had passed away and tributes flowed in for the athlete from all across. At that time, Farhan Akhtar, who played the lead role, Sonam and others too had shared their experiences.

'The Flying Singh gets his wings,... rest in power, Milkha Singh' was Sonam's message then.

As the movie completed eight years of its release last month, Sonam had shared a compilation of her scenes and called it one of her 'most cherished experiences' on a film set.

Image: sonamkapoor & faroutakhtar/Instagram

