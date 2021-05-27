Sonam Kapoor Digs Out An Old Family Picture; Anil Kapoor's Expression Grabs Attention

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is often seen sharing old pictures from her childhood on social media. She recently shared a family picture from her childhood days and fans mentioned that they could hear the picture because of Anil Kapoor's expression in it. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's family photo and the reactions of her fans on the picture.

Sonam Kapoor shares an old family photo

In the picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen in father Anil Kapoor's arms while Rhea is in mother Sunita Kapoor's arms. Anil Kapoor's expression in the picture has caught the attention of netizens as he seems extremely excited. Sharing the picture, Sonam simply added five red heart emojis in the caption.

Reactions to Sonam Kapoor's family photo

As soon as Sonam shared the photo, her fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita, actor Juhi Chawla, her aunt Maheep Kapoor and many other celebrities sent emojis in the comment section. Casting director Shanu Sharma complimented Anil Kapoor for his expressions. Netizens said that they could hear him say Jhakkas in the picture. They also said that her family looks adorable. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A sneak peek into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Earlier, Sonam shared a video of her herself getting ready for the day. She showed all the makeup products that she used and combined the video with Peaches by Justin Bieber. She also shared a few throwback pictures of her parents on their wedding anniversary on May 19. She wrote, "There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are." She thanked them for teaching her that no matter what happens in her life, love and family will always win over everything. She added, "37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now." Here are some of her recent Instagram posts.

