Sonam Kapoor Drops Dreamy Maternity Pictures With Anand Ahuja; Mom Sunita Is All Hearts

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to drop pictures from her recent dreamy photoshoot with her husband Anand Ahuja. On March 21, 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together by sharing monochrome pictures where the actor flaunted her growing belly. She received love and congratulatory wishes from fans and friends in the industry.

Sonam Kapoor drops dreamy maternity pictures

Taking to her Instagram on April 12, 2022, the 36-year-old shared pictures from her recent dreamy photoshoot with her husband Anand Ahuja where she flaunted her baby bump. The Neerja actor wore a rushed cream dress as her husband snuggled close to her. In the caption, she wrote, ''Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal.''

The pictures received love from her fans as well as celebrities as the comment section was filled with heart emojis. Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor was also all heart for her daughter and son-in-law as she dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section.

More on Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy

Taking her fans by complete surprise, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy by dropping stunning monochrome pictures from her maternity shoot. She also shared a beautiful caption where she wrote, ''Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,'' along with red heart emojis.

She also opened up about the struggles of pregnancy in an interview with Vogue India and reflected on herself during the first trimester of pregnancy. She said, ''If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. It's been tough - nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is,'' However, the actor remained optimistic about her new journey and exhibited a readiness to embrace the new changes as she said, ''The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

This is not the first time that the actor has dropped beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot as earlier, the actor wore an ivory saree for an event and receive praises from fans for her looks.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor