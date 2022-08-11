Sonam Kapoor Drops UNSEEN Childhood Pics Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rhea; See Post

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor never fails to send warm wishes to her family members on their special days. The actor often goes down memory lane to dig out some unseen pictures and shares them on social media. She recently wished her aunt Reena Marwah a happy birthday with some adorable childhood pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of throwback pictures featuring her sibling and cousins. In the first picture, baby Sonam Kapoor could be seen wearing a denim frock as she sat on her aunt's lap. The second monochrome photo features Rhea Kapoor in Reena Marwah's arms while Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor stood on her side. The third picture also featured Akshay Marwah donning a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor penned, "Happy happy birthday Bua.. love you @reenamarwah1." Akshay Marwah reacted to the post and penned, "WoW love thé pictures," while Mohit Marwah dropped a red heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor sends warm Raksha Bandhan wishes to her brothers and sisters

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022, Sonam Kapoor shared unseen pictures from her wedding as well as some happy childhood photos. The first picture saw Sonam Kapoor's brothers, including Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, and her brother-in-law Karan Boolani. A photo also featured Snajya Kapoor's son Jahaan Kapoor sharing smiles with the Ek Villain Returns star. The Neerja star also dropped some adorable childhood pictures with her cousins as they all shared smiles together.

Sharing the cute pictures, Sonam Kapoor penned, "Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond!" "Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except for my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant," the Veere Di Wedding star added. take a look at the pictures here.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor