Sonam Kapoor Drops Unseen Photos From Her Baby Shower; 'It’s All Starting To Feel Real'

Mom-to-be Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor recently enjoyed her baby shower in the midst of her close friends and family and glimpses from the event surfaced online. The actor herself has now shared pictures from the special day on her social media account as she gave fans a glimpse into the baby shower.

Several fans and well-wishers took to the comments section to send their best to the actor as she gears up to welcome her child into the world.

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower unseen pictures

Sonam Kapoor headed to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a collection of unseen pictures from her recent baby shower. The actor donned a pink dress by famous designer Emilia Wickstead and accompanied her look with elegant jewellery.

The cape neck dress cost around Rs 2.5 lakhs and the Bollywood star exuded elegance as she posed for pictures of her special day. Sonam Kapoor can be seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, who donned a brown t-shirt, with matching trousers and jacket combo. The duo wrapped their arms around each other and smiled from ear to ear.

Sonam also shared a glimpse of the unique and customized decorations she had for her baby shower and fans seemed to love the theme. She thanked the individual who put the baby shower together and wrote, "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful."

Several guests including Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also shared a sneak peek into the event online.

Have a look at the pictures here:

The baby shower saw customised menus and napkins, and also included individual gifts for the guests. Several pictures that surfaced online saw a handwritten menu and also a hand-painted tablecloth, which took the event up a notch. Popular artiste Leo Kalyan was also present at Kapoor's baby shower and entertained the guests.

Sonam surprised fans and followers with the news of her pregnancy on March 21, 2022 as she posted some elegant pictures featuring her baby bump online. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor