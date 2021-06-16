Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Neena Gupta's Episode With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram on June 15, 2021, to share how excited she was for the launch of Neena Gupta’s book with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram story saw her writing, “Can’t wait to catch this session. It is going to be House on Fire”. She further went on to congratulate Neena Gupta on her book. Her story also had a link to the session that was hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Neena Gupta’s book launch. Sonam Kapoor further tagged both the actors on the status where she has expressed her excitement and enthusiasm for the session on the book.

Sonam Kapoor expresses excitement on Neena Gupta's book

Neena Gupta and Kareena Kapoor Khan sat down together to discuss her book and the key aspects of the book. Kareena Kapoor was the one who Neena Gupta chose to launch her book because she said that Kareena was an inspiration to her. Kareena asked her how was it possible that she could have inspired her and Neena Gupta came out with the most unexpected reason. She said that Kareena Kapoor Khan inspired her because of the way she worked in silence. Neena Gupta said that she had seen how the Chameli actor had quietly worked through her first pregnancy and then she had done the same the second time around. She admired how Kareena was quiet about the whole thing, working her way through it but not creating a fuss about it. It was what made Neena Gupta gravitate towards her.

Neena Gupta and Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke about what had inspired Neena Gupta to write a book. Neena said that she had been writing her autobiography for over twenty years but had never quite gotten to doing anything about it because she always thought that no one would want to read it. Then the lockdown struck and she had a lot of free time on her hand, time which she realised she had never had before. So, instead of wasting her time, she really sat down and decided to focus on her book and get the job done and that is how Neena Gupta’s book had come about.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR AND NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

