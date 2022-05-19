Sonam Kapoor Extends Anniversary Greetings To Parents Sunita, Anil Kapoor With Rare Pics

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary on May 19, 2022. Marking the special occasion, the couple took to their respective social media space and penned heartfelt notes for each other while sharing the photos. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's daughter and actor, Sonam Kapoor, also took to the photo-blogging site to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary.

Sonam Kapoor extends anniversary greetings to parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared some unseen pictures of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and dedicated a heartfelt note to them. The Neerja actor wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary to the best parents on love you! You both set the best example as a couple, parents and partners.. I couldn’t have asked for more. Also mom, and dads obsessed with you.. it was gross as a kid but it’s unbelievably cute now."

Anil Kapoor wishes his wife Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Earlier, in the day Anil Kapoor also took to his official Instagram handle and wished his adorable wife a 'Happy Wedding Anniversary. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary to my everything @kapoor.sunita! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I’m so lucky to be growing young with you every year ☺️ Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids!"

The note further read, "You are my heart & home...It's hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I'm counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favourite place

I miss you and I love you!"

Sunita Kapoor calls Anil Kapoor her 'best friend'

Sunita Kapoor also wished her husband and best friend on the big day, stating, "Happy Anniversary husband you’re my best friend, my human diary and my other half… here’s to us, to our love, to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures love you and miss you."

Anil and Sunita's love story is nothing less than a fairytale as the two dated for 11 years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 19, 1984. Since then, they have been enjoying marital bliss.

