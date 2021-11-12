Sonam Kapoor Extends Greetings To Malala Yousafzai For Her Nikkah With Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize winner and women's rights activist, Malala Yousafzai tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony with Asser Malik on November 10 in her Birmingham home. Several celebs extended their wishes and congratulated Malala on her wedding.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram and congratulated the Nobel laureate.

Sonam Kapoor congratulates Malala Yousafzai on her wedding

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and story and shared a reposted picture of Malala and her husband Asser Malik as she congratulated the Nobel laureate. Kapoor wrote, " Congratulations @malala marriage can be beautiful when it's a true partnership."

Malala Yousafzai shares pictures from her intimate wedding

She had earlier shared pictures from her intimate nikkah ceremony on her Instagram account. As she shared the pictures, Malala wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Malala in an interview with British Vogue explained why she tied the knot despite saying that she didn't want to settle down earlier. She said, 'I do not want to get married... or at least not until I’m 35',I heard myself blurt out those words – reactionary, half-consciously – many times over the last few years when asked about relationships. I wasn’t against marriage, but I was cautious about its practice.' She went on to explain that she met her now-husband Asser Malik back in 2018 at Oxford and bonded over cricket.

She said, "In Asser, I found a best friend and companion. I still don’t have all the answers for the challenges facing women – but I believe that I can enjoy friendship, love, and equality in marriage." Malala is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, and second Pakistani to be conferred with the honor. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children. The Nobel laureate survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination when she was shot in her face at the age of 15.

Image: Instagram/@malala/@sonamkapoor