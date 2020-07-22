Sonam Rallies For Stray Dogs; Demands Action Against Hit-&-run Driver

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has often taken a firm stand against animal brutality. Taking to her Instagram story, the actor today was seen demanding justice for a dog who was brutally killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram story

Sonam’s Instagram story features a letter that was written to officials regarding numerous trucks that are constantly transporting materials to the coastal road construction sites across the city. Revealing locations like Breach Candy, Napean Sea Road, Mahalakshmi, Worli Sea Face and more, the letter claims that most of these are residential areas. Along with it, the letter raises concern about stray animals who are taken care by the residents of the areas. It states that the trucks that are carrying materials often are seen speeding and the drivers have been riding their vehicles harshly. The local people managed to nab one driver who was intoxicated and was riding a dumpster from Worli to Parel.

The driver ended up killing a stray dog who was sleeping near the footpath of Pheonix Mall. The residents took the culprit to the police station and an FIR was filed against him. The letter urges officials to take necessary action that is required for the safety of stray animals.

Previously, Sonam was seen sharing the story about her eldest cousin sister, Priya. She is an animal lover and is known to feed stray dogs and cats in her vicinity on a daily basis. Not only that, but she has also taken an initiative to feed more than 300 stray animals around Walkweshwar, Breach Candy and Parel. Appreciating her work, Sonam expressed that the work she is doing for voiceless and homeless animals covering maximum area of the city is just “commendable”.

Sonam also thanked her for making everyone aware of the situation. Not only that but also pushing others to do their bit not by preaching but “leading” by example. Have a look at the post shared by Sonam Kapoor here:

