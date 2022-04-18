Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In Black Sheer Kaftan, Amps Up Maternity Fashion Goals

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been juggling her personal and professional life, shuttling between London and Mumbai after tying the knot with Anand Ahuja back in 2018. The Aisha star often takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her time in London, thereby chronicling special moments of her life. Speaking of which, just weeks ago Sonam Kapoor made her pregnancy official on Instagram leaving her fandom rejoiced.

The Neerja actor's fashion statement often leaves the fashion police stunned and ever since her pregnancy was made official, Sonam Kapoor isn't leaving any opportunity to flaunt her maternity wardrobe. During her latest photoshoot, the star opted for a sheer black Kaftan as she flaunted her baby bump on camera.

Sonam Kapoor amps up her maternity fashion

Channelling her inner queen, Sonam wore a lacy kaftan paired with matching lingerie. Smokey eye makeup and matching statement earrings accentuated her look. Meanwhile, hair tied in a sleek bun completed her entire look. In one photo, Sonam elegantly places her hand on her baby bump, in another, she can be seen flaunting her side profile as she strikes multiple poses for the camera. Check out her photos below:

Sonam in an ivory drape

In a previous photoshoot, Sonam opted for a gorgeous ensemble designed by fashion mavericks Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her ivory draped attired was accentuated with heavy statement accessories as struck vivid poses for the camera. Take a look at the previous photoshoot here.

Sonam shared a series of romantic pictures alongside Anand Ahuja while making her pregnancy official. She added a poetic caption to announce that she's all set to embrace motherhood. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," wrote Sonam.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor