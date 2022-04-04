Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pics; Hubby Anand Calls Her 'real Life Portrait'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been juggling her personal and professional life, shuttling between London and Mumbai after tying the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja back in 2018. The Aisha star often takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her life in London, thereby chronicling special moments of her life. Speaking of which, just a week ago Sonam Kapoor made her pregnancy official on Instagram, leaving her fandom rejoiced.

Now, on early Monday, the Neerja star took to social media to share a slew of stunning pictures from her latest maternity shoot. Needless to say, fans are loving the new photos of the star.

Sonam Kapoor channels her inner queen

Donning a gorgeous ensemble designed by fashion maverick Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Sonam Kapoor flaunted her baby bump in the new photos. Her ivory draped attire was accentuated with heavy accessories as the actor struck multiple poses for the camera. Take a look at the photos below:

The Neerja actor's mushy social media banter with hubby Anand Ahuja often steals the limelight. When the photos of Sonam surfaced online, Ahuja took to the comment section of the post to drop a romantic praise for Kapoor. He hailed his wife as "real life portrait". Check out the reaction below:

Previously, Sonam shared a series of romantic pictures alongside Anand Ahuja while making her pregnancy official. She added a poetic caption to announce that she's all set to embrace motherhood. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," wrote Sonam.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

