Sonam Kapoor Hails Tan France's Pride Post, Calls Him 'champion Of Change'

June is celebrated as Global Pride Month and is dedicated to the members of the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor hailed British-American fashion designer Tan France’s pride post. She also called him the "champion of change". Take a look at her Instagram Story.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story appreciating Tan France’s pride post

The Veere Di Wedding actor reshared Tan France’s post to her Instagram story. In the caption of the post, she called Tan a “Champion of Change, inclusivity and kindness.” She also wished him a very happy Pride Month and described his picture as "stunning".

Image: @sonamkapoor Instagram

Sonam also shared Forbes India’s post that has quoted Indian athlete Dutee Chand. The post quoted Chand who said, “I have always believed everyone should have the freedom to love.” Echoing her sentiment, Sonam wrote in her Instagram story, “Amen to that, @duteechand! Here’s to love, acceptance and freedom.” Dutee Chand is the first Indian athlete to openly accept her sexuality and come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Image: @sonamkapoor Instagram

A look into Tan France's Instagram

The 38-year-old designer shared a picture of himself wrapped in a pride flag. He also sent his wishes for Pride Month to his fans and followers. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Let’s celebrate and champion the diversity of our community. Let’s show compassion to those who don’t feel that they can come out yet, and offer them love and support as they work through it, knowing there is a supportive community, waiting to welcome them with open arms and hearts.” His fans and followers showered a lot of love on his post. One of them wrote, "Beautiful picture and statement!" while another said, "you are truly the greatest light". Check out the post below.

In the month of April, Tan announced that he and his husband Rob France are expecting a baby through surrogacy. He shared a photo of himself wherein he was all smiles for the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote ‘So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Image: @sonamkapoor and @tanfrance Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.