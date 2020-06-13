Sonam Kapoor? Harshvardhan? Or Jahaan? Sanjay Kapoor's Funny Post Leaves Netizens Curious

Sanjay Kapoor on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious 'edited' picture of Sonam Kapoor and son Jahaan. Edited on 'Face App', Sanjay Kapoor wrote that the two were 'twinning'. Face App is known for generating highly realistic transformations of human faces in photographs by using neural networks based on artificial intelligence.

Dressed in a red suit, the left version more looked like Harshvardhan Kapoor, according to the Netizens. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep dropped a comment with ROFL emojis. Looks like Sanjay was just in a mood to troll the family on Saturday.

Jahaan with father Sanjay Kapoor

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Aisha actress was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The film is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

