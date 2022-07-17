Sonam Kapoor Has Cancelled Baby Shower Amid Rising COVID Cases, Confirms Farah Khan

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's highly-anticipated baby shower was supposed to take place on July 17, but as per various media reports, it has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was supposed to be a star-studded affair as the guest list included names of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, and many more.

Amid reports of the cancellation of Neerja actor's baby shower, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees director-producer-choreographer Farah Khan confirming the news.

Sonam Kapoor cancels baby shower, Farah Khan confirms

A video shared by Varinder Chawla saw Farah Khan heading out of her house and when the paparazzi asked about Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, she said that it has been cancelled and she was going to the actor's house for lunch. Farah said, "Sonam’s baby shower has been cancelled and we are going for lunch instead."

Earlier, another paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Sonam Kapoor's maternal aunt Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandra, where the baby shower was scheduled to take place, but the place didn't have any signs of celebrations.

The caption under the post read, "no action at #kavitasingh bungalow where #sonamkapoor baby shower was supposed to begin at 11 am. Was it the scare of covid? But in fact, the number of cases has reduced by 46 per cent in Mumbai which is absolutely great news."

All about Sonam Kapoor's dreamy baby shower in London

Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from her private baby shower ceremony in London. The pics shared by the Khoobsurat fame actor saw her having a gala time in London with her close friends and family members. For the baby shower, she donned an all-pink ensemble by famous designer Emilia Wickstead teamed up with minimalistic jewellery. The dinner was hosted in a garden with a customised menu, napkins, and gifts for each guest.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@farahkhankunder