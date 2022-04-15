Sonam Kapoor House Robbery: Delhi Police Arrests Goldsmith, Recovers Rs 1 Crore

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi house where her in-laws reside was recently robbed of valuables and cash. After the investigation began, a nurse working in the residence was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore in February from the house. Now, according to the latest development in the case, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a goldsmith.

The goldsmith is allegedly believed to have purchased the stolen jewellery belonging to actor Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law, a senior officer told PTI on Thursday. The jewellery was stolen from Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja's Amrita Shergill Road residence by a nurse and her husband. The jeweller held in custody was identified as Dev Verma, a resident of Kalkaji, as per police.

New arrest made in Sonam Kapoor house robbery case

According to a report by PTI, the cops said that they have recovered from Dev Verma stolen jewellery worth more than ₹1 crore, including 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, and two tops, and one brass coin. Apart from this, the police also informed that the culprits had also purchased a Hyundai i10 car from the stolen amount which has also been recovered. Meanwhile, as the investigation is under process, more recoveries are all set to happen in the coming days.

The Delhi Police had earlier stated that cash and valuables worth ₹2.4 crores had been stolen from Sonam and Anand's house. The theft had taken place on February 11 and an FIR was registered on February 23 at Tughlaq Road Police Station.

Police said that further investigation is underway and most of the people working at the Amrita Shergill Marg house have been questioned. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), police said.

The Tughlaq Road police station had transferred the case to the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district for investigation, they said, adding that the Crime Branch was also probing the matter.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals that had allegedly duped Kapoor’s father-in-law's export-import firm of Rs 27 crore.

The police had then said that the tricksters had been duping Harish Ahuja’s Shahi Export Factory by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licenses, meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate.

IMAGE: Instagram/SonamKapoor