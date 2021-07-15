Sonam Kapoor Tries Rhea Kapoor's New Ice-cream Collection, Reveals Her Favourite Flavour

After staying in London for over a year, Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flew back to India to reunite with her family. In the wake of her sister Rhea Kapoor collaborating with Papacream, elder sister Sonam Kapoor tried and tasted some of the flavours. She eventually decided on her most favourite flavours from the collection. Take a look!

Sonam Kapoor tried out Rhea Kapoor's new ice cream collection

Taking to her Instagram, producer Rhea Kapoor shared a video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja trying out her new ice cream from her recent collaboration with Papacream. In the video, Rhea informed Sonam that the ice cream was made up of chocolate chips with chocolate cereal clusters. Sonam can be seen eating the ice cream and also revealed that the Belgian Chocolate ice cream flavour was her favourite. Rhea wrote in the caption, 'Senior tried it for the first time! Moral of the story- Everybody loves #thechocolateinfluencer Chocolate people (@sonamkapoor) and non chocolate people (@karishma ) #rheaxpapacream'. The same post was shared on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Netizens' reaction to Rhea Kapoor's video

Bollywood celebrities flooded Rhea Kapoor's comment section by mentioning their favourite flavour from her recently launched ice cream collection. Bhumi Pednekar commented that After School Sundae and Sundae Fudge were the best flavours while Jacqueline Fernandes revealed her favourite is the same as Sonam's. Many netizens followed the suit and commented about their favourite flavour while some wrote about how tasty the ice cream looked.

More on Rhea Kapoor's ice cream collection with Papacream

The producer's new ice cream collection has been taking the internet by storm. Many fans shared their experience on social media after trying their new flavours. The 34-year-old producer took to her Instagram to share her boyfriend, Karan Boolani's photo, enjoying the small tub of ice cream with their dog. She also shared several photos while launching various flavours from the collection. A few weeks earlier, the producer posted multiple photos to wish older sister Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with a doting caption. She wrote, 'Happy birthday to my best friend, better half, big sister and partner in everything big and small, fabulous and silly. Forever'.

