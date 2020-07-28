Sonam Kapoor Shares Story On First Wheelchair Bound Indian To Study At Oxford; Read More

Sonam Kapoor is known to be quite active on social media. She recently spoke about Pratishtha Deveshwar, a final year student at a Delhi University who will be the first wheel-chair bound Indian to study at Oxford, on her Instagram story. Read on to know more about the whole story:

Sonam Kapoor in awe of Pratishtha Deveshwar

The actor took to her Instagram, where she has more than 29 million followers, to appreciate Pratishtha Deveshwar’s achievement. She shared the news on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Wow! More power to her, how brilliant.” [sic]. Check out her story below.

Who is Pratishtha Deveshwar? The first wheel-chair bound Indian to study at Oxford

Pratishtha Deveshwar is a final year student at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She met with a fatal car accident on her way from Hoshiarpur to Chandigarh, when she was only 13 years old. She was severely injured; her spinal cord broke and made her paralytic from the chest down. Pratistha revealed the news of her Oxford admission via Twitter.

Thrilled to share that I'll be pursuing Masters in Public Policy from the University of Oxford!

From the ICU where I fought for my life,to being the first wheelchair-user from India to get into Oxford-it has been a rollercoaster ride! I want to thank you all for your support!â¤ pic.twitter.com/1K4t1D1jYM — Pratishtha Deveshwar (@iiampratishtha) June 15, 2020

In an interview with a news portal, Pratishtha Deveshwar said that she told her parents that she wanted to study in LSR and move from Punjab to Delhi. She stated that they thought it would be “impossible” for her to live alone and added that the word impossible was 'never in her dictionary'.

Pratishtha Deveshwar said that she applied to Oxford because their course on public policy is “one of the best in the world,” and she got through. She mentioned that her intention is to study there, come back to India and use her knowledge for the betterment of 26.8 million people with disabilities in the country, who urgently need to be empowered. She stated that it is also because she wanted to prove that her accident or wheelchair does not define her. Pratishtha noted that she wanted to show it to the world that a woman in a wheelchair can achieve anything she dreams of, despite all the hurdles.

Pratishtha Deveshwar revealed that she has been raising money to study at Oxford through a crowdfunding platform. She believes that there is “absolutely no hesitation” in asking for support if the cause is genuine. She said that there are “so many wonderful people” who are willing and able to provide help for her. Pratishtha mentioned that she “sincerely believes” in the goodness that prevails in the world.

