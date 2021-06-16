Sonam Kapoor Is All Smiles In Her 'date Night' Photo, Father Anil Kapoor Showers Love

Sonam Kapoor shares countless photos on her social media handles as she stays connected to fans and followers on the platforms. Recently, the actor shared a bunch of photos from a ‘date night’ where she was seen carrying a broad smile on her face as she posed for photos. While Sonam smiled away, friends and family such as her father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and others reacted to the post on her Instagram page.

Sonam Kapoor is 'all smiles'

On June 15, 2021, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a few pictures from her recent ‘date night.’ The Neerja fame donned a long cream coloured dress with golden-coloured strappy heels, a small purse, and some chunky earrings. Posing for the pictures she shared, Kapoor was seen striking the widest smiles for the camera. In the caption, she quoted Rupi Kaur, “You do not just wake up and become the butterfly… Growth is a process. - Rupi Kaur,” before writing that she was, “all smiles on a date night,” with a heart and dancing emoji. The Delhi 6 actor tagged Carlos Place, Mayfair in London as the location in the post.

Loved ones were quick to compliment her, with Anil Kapoor calling her ‘beautiful’ while Sunita Kapoor’s comment was filled with lots of red heart emojis. Sonam’s aunt Maheep Kapoor sent more love to the former, with designer Sandeep Khosla, and Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor doing the same with pouring heart and heart-eyes emojis into the comments section of her post. “Very pretty,” read singer-actor Nimrat Khaira’s comment.

Fun photos of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's photos on her social media handles are around fashion, her family and friends, old throwback moments, and more. Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, is often seen on her page, with their most recent photo together dating to April 9, this year. Her caption spoke about how much she misses Mumbai while appreciating her new home in London, where she has her husband's company. In the photo, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be seen walking together on London streets, with an umbrella as it pours while striking jolly and mischievous poses for a photo.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

