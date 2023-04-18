Sonam Kapoor Is In No Hurry To Lose Pregnancy Weight: Not Checking Scales

In a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her approach to health and fitness post the birth of her son Vayu. The new mother shared how she is not particularly in any hurry to go back to her pre-pregnancy body. Sonam instead revealed that her main focus is on her health.

Sonam's take on bodily changes during pregnancy

In an interview with Grazia India, Sonam Kapoor shared her views on the expectations regarding the female's body and how it changes during pregnancy as it grows life. The Veere The Wedding actress further elaborated that body image issues start creeping up post-pregnancy. This happens, she said, as the body will retain the post-pregnancy shape and syndromes for a while.

Sonam on dealing with her changing body

Delving into details about beauty standards that recently pregnant women have set and how the comparison can be quite exhausting. The actress also shared a recurring anecdote in the interview, stating how she is always sure to send her exact measurements over so that she does not return from a shoot feeling like she was too big to fit in to tiny clothes. The actress also commented on the ramifications of being a public figure, particularly bringing into focus unflattering videos that may be taken of the actress.

Sonam Kapoor recalled coming across some of these videos and thinking to herself "am I really looking like that?" Embodying her candid self, she shared how things like ageing do not really scare her but watching herself look unflattering in a video or photo sometimes gets under her skin. She said that she exercised during her pregnancy and is still doing it and "not checking the scales".

Sonam on her approach to health

Sonam also shared her current health mantra. She stated how she was not really back to her pre-pregnancy body just yet, but also mentioned that it was not a priority at the moment. Sonam revealed how she no longer checks the scales and wants to honour her body as she breastfeeds son Vayu, something she plans on continuing for at least a year. Sonam also went on to elaborate how though weight loss is not a goal just yet, exercising still is.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with husband Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Vayu in August 2022. On the work front, she will next be seen in the film, Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. This will be her comeback in films after the 2019 release The Zoya Factor.

