Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi & More Extend Birthday Wishes To Arjun Kapoor; 'You Deserve It All'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on June 26 and several actors, co-stars and friends from the industry extended their best wishes to him on his special day. The actor is currently enjoying his birthday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris and several actors from the film industry wished him the best as he turns a year older. Tara Sutaria, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others wished the 2 States actor 'love and light' as they shared several unseen glimpses with him online.

Arjun Kapoor receives warm birthday wishes from Bollywood stars

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media account on Sunday and extended her best wishes to her 'most wise and strong' brother. She hailed him for the hard work he has put in, which has helped him rise 'above every obstacle' with 'grace and humility'. She expressed her love for him and also thanked him for 'keeping it real' with her. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyone's face. My brother still gets so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real".

Sonam Kapoor shared a collection of pictures with her cousin from their childhood and reminisced about how they grew up together 'hand in hand'. The pictures saw them spending landmark moments together as they smiled from ear to ear at Sonam's wedding, family vacations and much more. Sonam captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all." Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter and shared a picture of the duo on the dance floor as he wished Arjun many more years of 'dancing like no one’s watching'.

Happy Birthday Chachu!!! To always dancing like no one’s watching!! May this year be filled with happiness & success! @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/Bp6FYYiDN5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2022

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film The Lady Killer, in which he will play a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. His co-star from the upcoming film took to social media on the occasion of his birthday and extended her wishes to the 'sweetest person'. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the wittiest, sweetest, kindest, and more compassionate fellow Cancerian. May this year be full of all things beautiful and tons of joy." Ananya Panday also shared a sweet picture of the duo posing for the camera as she called him the one she could always 'count on' to make her laugh.

Katrina Kaif hoped the actor 'keeps soaring to new heights' as she extended her best wishes to him. She also wished him all the 'love and happiness' as he turns a year older on June 26. Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram account to wish the actor her best as she shared a sweet candid picture of him on her story. Vicky Kaushal was yet another Bollywood star, who took to social media to wish Arjun a happy birthday as he wrote, "Wishing you the very best for everything in life."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor, @janhvikapoor