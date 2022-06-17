Sonam Kapoor Looks Tired & Exhausted In New Pregnancy Pics, Jokingly Calls Herself 'whale'

At times pregnancy can leave a mom-to-be exhausted and it seems as if Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is facing a similar situation as she is all set to welcome her firstborn to the world. The mom-to-be star, who recently entered her third trimester, appears to be completely tired in a new set of pictures that were shared by husband Anand Ahuja recently.

A day after hosting a dreamy baby shower with everything up to the mark, it seems that the actor has exerted her body and the latest pictures are proof for the same. Ever since the couple left their fans pleasantly surprised with the good news, they have been treating fans with amazing pictures while enjoying every moment of their pregnancy journey.

Sonam Kapoor looks exhausted in latest pictures

Anand Ahuja recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram wherein Sonam can be seen seated on a couch as she looks completely tired and exhausted. The Neerja star can be seen wearing an oversized white shirt which she paired with black tights and a black tee inside. While flaunting her baby bump, the star made several attempts to smile, however, going by her expressions, the star was exhausted as she mentioned in the comments section, "I'm a whale."

Anand captioned the pictures praising his wife's beauty by writing, "love every moment @sonamkapoor,#nofilter #portraitmode." Sonam commented with an emoticon of a whale. A doting husband Anand reacted to Sonam's comment and wrote, "So pretty. So beautiful." Other fans of the star also boosted her morale and hailed her beauty by taking to the comments section of the post.

One of the netizens wrote, "@sonamkapoor no way! You look absolutely gorgeous. I hope you continue to stay healthy and have a safe delivery. The baby will be surrounded by so much love and I’m so very happy for both you and Anand." Another user also praised Sonam's beauty in the pictures and wrote, "@sonamkapoor Don't worry your baby is beautiful...I guess it's a girl... enjoyed your pregnancy eat a lot..." "@sonamkapoor no way! You're beautiful and this is the only time you can get away being or looking like anything you want," wrote another fan. Sonam, her sister Rhea and Anand had organised a beautiful baby shower which had in attendance close friends and family. Starting from the flowery arrangements to the customised menu and gift items, everything just made everything beautiful and special.

