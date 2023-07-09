Sonam Kapoor Loves Exchanging Dresses With Sister Rhea, Here's Proof

Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to playing muse to sister Rhea Kapoor. The younger Kapoor sibling has been the actress' designated stylist ever since the latter entered the industry. Twirling in dresses has rarely ever been Rhea's scene with the producer admitting that she prefers being behind the scenes. Sonam's most recent look,interestingly, is one that Rhea has previously donned.

3 things you need to know

Sonam has been Rhea's collaborator in the latter's pursuits as first a stylist, and then a producer.

Their first joint venture together was 2010 film Aisha. This was followed by Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

The sisters also own a fashion brand - Rheson.

Sonam Kapoor wears Rhea Kapoor's Lanvin number



Sonam Kapoor's most recent photo dump on Instagram offers more than just a look at her ever-expanding wardrobe. It also highlights a fashion choice she has in common with her sister The dress, a Fall 2020 look from French fashion house Lanvin, originally belongs to Rhea Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor wore the cape dress with ruffle details, earlier this year for a January soiree. Sonam on the other hand, picked the dress for a dance party.

(Sonam Kapoor wears sister Rhea Kapoor's Lanvin dress for her dance party | Image: sonamkapoor/Instagram)



Both Sonam and Rhea acknowledged this sartorial crossover. Sonam shared her pictures in the Lanvin number with part of her caption reading, "Wearing my sisters dress, styled by her." Rhea too, as she always does, took to her Instagram handle to share picture's from Sonam's sunlit photoshoot in Notting Hill. Comparing Sonam's vibe in the pictures to that of a swan, Rhea revealed in the caption that Sonam and she have been sharing dresses since 1987.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's Lanvin dress: decoded



The Fall 2020 number from Lanvin, is a light-weight cape dress in an "ethereal white" as Sonam describes it. Draw-string across the bust featuring a slight yet plunging neckline, the dress is loosely cinched at the waist with an flowing cape detail falling off the shoulders. The hemline carries a broad, soft ruffle - a detail also visible in the slight collar of the dress. While Rhea paired the Lanvin dress with beige conical slingbacks, Sonam added a casual touch with a pair of sandals.