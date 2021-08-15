Sonam Kapoor Makes A Style Statement With Husband Anand At Sister Rhea's Wedding, See Pics

Producer and actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor has finally tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in a low-key ceremony at her father’s residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta. Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who arrived in India from London a few weeks ago, posed for the paparazzi outside the residence.

Sonam Kapoor makes grand appearance with husband Anand Ahuja at sister Rhea's wedding

Two looked absolutely stunning together, Sonam and Anand posed for the paparazzi outside her father’s residence. Sonam looked gorgeous in a turquoise blue Anarkali, while Anand looked dapper in a dark blue Indo-western outfit. The videos of the two-stepping inside the bungalow have gone viral on social media. Other than the couple, Anil Kapoor was also spotted outside his residence in dhoti and kurta while distributing sweets to the photographers.

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor posed together for the paparazzi before leaving Anil Kapoor’s home. Anshula and Arjun's father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, arrived dressed in all-white. The Nayak actor's sister Reena Kapoor and her husband Sandeep Marwah were also one of the early guests to arrive at the festivities and so was their son Mohit Marwah. The Kapoor family matriarch - Nirmal Kapoor (Rhea Kapoor's grandmother) - also attended the festivities.

Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor have been dating for almost 13 years. . The producer has on numerous occasions professed her love for Boolani on Instagram. The duo's relationship allegedly caught fire after Karan assisted Rhea in filming Aisha, which starred her sister Sonam Kapoor.

Both Rhea and Karan Boolani have regularly shared posts featuring each other on their social media accounts. In Rhea's most recent post, she has talked about the secret of being loved. She captioned it saying, "'Give your whole true heart and soul because you can and want to and get a bunch in return because the universe plays fair like that. In work, in love, with family, and in building your dreams too.'' Rhea Kapoor started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010. She has co-produced several other movies such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.