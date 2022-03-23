Actor Sonam Kapoor took her fans by surprise after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. This came to cognizance after the Neerja actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of mushy pictures alongside her husband. Soon after the announcement, Sonam Kapoor made a public appearance with husband Anand and father Anil Kapoor.

The actor was spotted at a launch of a store in Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of many celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Patralekha and more.

Sonam Kapoor makes public appearance post-pregnancy announcement

Sonam looked stylish yet elegant in a blue co-ord set. She opted for a blue blazer teamed up with matching trousers and a white coloured t-shirt. The look was complemented with a beautiful choker set and a white pair of sneakers. Anand wore a pair of brown pants teamed up with a white t-shirt and a half-sleeved shacket, while Anil Kapoor looked uber-cool in a white yet oversized hoodie paired with black pants and black sneakers. Anand was also clicked planting a kiss on Sonam's cheek. See pics:

Sonam has been receiving a tremendous amount of love from celebs as well as fans since she announced her pregnancy. Announcing the same via her Instagram handle, she wrote a heartfelt note in the caption which was all for her future baby. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you."

Anil Kapoor is excited to be a 'grandfather'

Anil Kapoor also expressed happiness as he took to his Twitter handle and dedicated a post to her daughter and son-in-law. He wrote in an emotional post, "now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of mushy pictures on the photo-blogging site and the actor looked adorable in them. She could be seen wearing a black-coloured bodysuit while lying on husband Anand's lap. Anand opted for a casual outfit which included a vest and dark-coloured trousers.

Image: Varinder Chawla